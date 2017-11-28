Appeal for those with cancer to join group

Cancer patients nearing the end of their cancer treatment in Hastings and Rother are invited to join a discussion group on their experiences at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, on Thursday, December 14, 10.30-12.30pm.

Macmillan Cancer Support want to hear from cancer patients who would be happy to take part in a discussion about health and wellbeing events to better understand the information and support needs of cancer patients that are approaching or have finished treatment. This could include information about diet, exercise, emotional well-being, peer support and financial support.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided and travel expenses covered.

To book a place, visit: https://cancer patientdiscussiongroup.eventbrite.co.uk