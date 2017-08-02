Appeal for runners to take part in charity relay in September

Ragnar, the largest overnight relay in the US, is making its UK debut in the South East, and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, which has been chosen as charity partners for the event, is appealing for teams to take part.

The inaugural Reebok Ragnar White Cliffs relay takes place on September 23 and 24.

Starting in Maidstone, teams of ten will take it in turns to run approximately 170 miles along the south east coast. Each team member runs three times - each leg being between 3-11 miles and varying in difficulty.

After passing through the picturesque towns of Faversham, Ramsgate, Dover, Folkstone, Rye, Hastings and Eastbourne, the teams will finish their journey in Brighton.

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice has been chosen as one of four charity partners for the event, and is the only local charity to be involved. The hospice cares for children with life shortening conditions and their families in East and West Sussex and South-East Hampshire, offering respite, emergency and end of life care as well as ongoing bereavement support.

Kerry O’Neill, Events Fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House says the charity is excited to be involved in the first UK Ragnar. “It’s unique,” she said. “Ten friends, in two vans, running day and night along the spectacular coastline of Kent and East Sussex. And the great thing is that anyone, from novices to seasoned runners, can be a Ragnarian, you just need to dream big, inspire each other and conquer together.”

To take on the challenge for Chestnut Tree House there is no registration fee; each person must, instead, pledge to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship.

To find out more and apply for a charity place with Chestnut Tree House, visit: www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/events/reebok-ragnar-white-cliffs/ or call 01323 725095.