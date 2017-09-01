Anger after rubbish is left in St Leonards church ground

A dog walker was left outraged after fly tippers left a pile of rubbish in a church’s car park.

Andrew Backhouse, from St Leonards, was out on Sunday morning (August 27) with his dogs when he discovered the waste at Church-in-the-Wood in Hollington.

Among the rubbish were broken children’s toys, a chair and other rubbish.

Mr Backhouse said: “Being a local, I regularly walk my dogs in the Church-in-the-Wood nature reserve.

“On Sunday morning, I was walking through the church car park only to be met with a pile of fly tipped rubbish in the middle of it.

“Many of the dumped items are recognisable and there is even some cover from a swimming pool among the rubbish.

“It is the church that has to bear the cost of this thoughtless action.”

Mr Backhouse sent the Observer several photographs of the rubbish by email in the hope that the perpetrators are caught.

Gary Austin, one of the churchwardens for Church-in-the-Wood, said he was made aware of the discarded rubbish pile on Sunday and was able to enlist the help of the borough council’s rangers to shift it.

He said: “Unfortunately this happens from time to time, not often, say about once or twice a year.

“The council’s rangers usually clear the rubbish away for us as we have an arrangement with them.

“Obviously this rubbish was dumped overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

“We do get angry over this but there is not an awful lot we can do about it.”

Hastings Borough Council has urged residents to report fly tipping, saying the number of cases was on the rise.

In 2015, there were 1,712 incidents of fly tipping, costing the council £59,920 to clear up.

Residents can report fly tipping at my.hastings.gov.uk, the council’s online self-service system.

Fly tipping carries a fine of up to £20,000, and offenders can even be sent to prison.

