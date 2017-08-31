An evening of music, song, dance and acrobatics in aid of charities

A Hastings woman is putting on a production at the White Rock Theatre to raise funds for two worthy causes.

Leonie Sian, who runs Showcase Performance Company, has organised a variety show to be held in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

Showcase – One Night Only 2017 will be shown at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday, September 16 from 7.30pm, featuring a whole host of local talent and professionals. There will also be a very special guest compère, performers from Showcase Performance Company, Fusion Street Dance, Jewels, Jack Weston, Acromax and many more.

Guests can expect an evening of entertainment including dance, music, song and acrobatics.

This isn’t the first time Leonie has put on a show for charity – she raised more than £2,000 last year for Cystic Fibrosis, and her company are also performing at the Poppy Day launch for the Royal British Legion in Brighton, which Leonie has been asked to choreograph for the second year running.

Showcase Performance Company is based at Summerfields, Bohemia Road. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ShowcasePerformance Company/ for more information, or visit https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk for tickets to the event.