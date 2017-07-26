Amber Rudd MP visits local employment support company

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd visited local employment support and training services company PeoplePlus to speak with customers and receive first-hand knowledge of how it enables local residents to gain and remain in employment.

PeoplePlus assists people in transforming their lives through education, training, work and financial advice.

The Home Secretary says each time she visits PeoplePlus she is astonished by the dedication and support that is provided by Becci Brokenshire and team. “It is right that once a customer starts employment they are continually provided with the support and assistance that enables them to thrive, and I am pleased that this is of paramount importance to PeoplePlus,” she said.

“Well done to Becci and her team on the employment successes here in Hastings and our local communities. I look forward to visiting again in the future.”

Amber observed different activities that were taking place to engage customers into thinking about what job opportunities are available.