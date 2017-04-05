Always Look on the Bright Side..a ‘scintillating’ concert

The ParkinSongsters present their annual afternoon Spring Concert at St John’s Church Hall, Britanny Road, St Leonards, next Monday (April 10), 3-4.30pm

The theme of this year’s concert is, ‘Always Look on the Bright Side’ and is billed as offering ‘a scintillating’ selection of songs.

The event is being held to mark Parkinson’s Awareness Week, 2017.

Vocal director, Jane Metcalfe says members of the ParkinSongsters are feeling full of new-found confidence since taking part in the Hastings International Musical Festival (HIMF) in March.

“The group, made up of people with Parkinson’s, their carers and friends, have every reason to be proud of themselves,” she said. “They sang on the stage at The White Rock Theatre, competing with nine other choirs in the Festival.”

Jane says the ParkinSongsters, who formed in 2010 to help people with Parkinson’s improve breathing and muscle function, were up against some stiff competition at the HIMF and did not expect to win, but their performance struck a chord with the adjudicator.

“Much to the ParkinSongster’s delight, they were given a certificate of Special Merit - quite an achievement for the group. The adjudicator was very encouraging, and her positive comments included ‘you sang with energy throughout, with excellent diction; it was a lovely performance’.

“To be praised for good diction is particularly rewarding for someone with Parkinson’s, as speech and articulation is often impaired by the condition.”

One member of the group said: “We didn’t think we’d win, but we gave it all we had, and we’re pleased with ourselves.”

Jane added: “Just performing in public has brought a sense of achievement to group members, proving that singing is truly beneficial as a therapy for people with Parkinson’s.”

The Spring Concert will also offer tea and cake. Entrance is free but donations in aid of Parkinson’s Uk (Bexhill, Hastings and Rother branch) are welcomed.

For more details visit the website at: www.parkinsongsters.co.uk