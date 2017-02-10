Almost 700 sign petition against Hastings toilet closures proposals

Nearly 700 people have signed a petition to be submitted to Hastings Borough Council today (Friday, February 10) regarding the proposed closure of public toilets in the town.

The petition wording reads: ‘We the undersigned support the provision of public toilets in the town and neighbourhood centres of Hastings & St Leonards and object strongly to the recently proposed closures.

“We would wish for these toilets not only to remain open, but to be upgraded, as part of wider efforts to maintain a clean and well-respected civic space, free from anti-social behaviour.”

Lead petitioner, Lib Dem Nick Perry, said: “Hundreds of people have expressed their concern at this proposal from the council. We will not pipe down at the leader’s convenience. We will keep saying loud and clear that this proposal is sheer loo-nacy.”

Hastings Borough Council is proposing to shut the facilities in Ore, as well as those in Harold Place.

The council is also considering introducing three seasonal closures of the public conveniences at Alexandra Park Bowls, Rock-a-Nore, and in Falaise Road.

Earlier this week, Cllr Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “The grant the council receives from central government for providing local services has been cut by £2.1m this year.

“Even with efficiency savings, income generation and use of reserves, it’s difficult to cover a gap

that size without cutting services.

“Toilets are one of the most costly services the council provides; we maintain 16 public toilets across the borough.

“We are consulting on the potential closure of two of these, but will look carefully at all the consultation responses before making a final decision.”

