All aboard for the RNLI Open Day

Hastings Lifeboat Station, The Stade will be throwing open the boathouse doors on this Sunday (July 2), 11-4pm to give members of the public an opportunity to walk around the station, chat to volunteer members of the crew, go on board the lifeboats, and see behind the scenes of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) lifesaving work at sea.

The all-weather lifeboat at Hastings, the ‘Sealink Endeavour’ is now the oldest operational lifeboat in the RNLI fleet, having served at the station for over 25 years, but she is due to be replaced next year with the arrival of a brand new Shannon class lifeboat. Visitors will have a chance to go on board both lifeboats, see where the crews sit and work, and look at the equipment used to carry out rescues.

A previous RNLI Open Day SUS-170627-120739001

RNLI lifeguards from Hastings will also carry out demonstrations of their skills in the Harbour between 1-3pm, subject to operational requirements.

The RNLI Sea Safety Team will attend and hold a lifejacket clinic, while other local emergency services will be on show, subject to operational requirements, including the Hastings Coastguard Rescue Team.

Members of the local Lifeboat Society will open the RNLI shop and providing refreshments, along with tombola, lucky dip, raffle, children’s games and much more.

Hastings Lifeboat Operations Manager, Peter Adams says the annual Open Day is a fantastic day out for all the family. “We invite everyone to come along to see just what our volunteer crews do to save lives at sea off Hastings,” he said.

Entry is free. Visit: www.hastingslifeboat.org.uk