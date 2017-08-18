Alibi get a slot at major UK festival

In the space of two years, indie-rock band Alibi have not only broadened their discography and sound, but also their horizons.

The four-piece made up of Maxi Williams (lead vocals/guitar), Matt Edwards (lead guitar/vocals), Benji Meacham (bass/vocals) and Wesley Brown (drums) have been announced as part of the line-up for the BBC Introducing stage at Reading and Leeds Festival, alongside a number of new upcoming artists from across the UK.

The BBC Introducing stage is known for being one of the biggest platforms for new music and has hosted debut performances from some of the best artists in the UK, including Jake Bugg, Jack Garratt, Two Door Cinema Club, Saint Raymond and Rae Morris. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Alibi’s recent music video release for their single Space, Man which was played by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1.

Alibi started the year steadfast, hosting a raucous single release for their track Mama and gigging throughout the UK.

The band have been referred to as “the quintessence of homegrown rock music”, but have proven to be a secret Hastings cannot keep. They will be taking to the BBC Introducing stage at Leeds on August 25 and Reading on August 27, with their biting guitar-riffs and festival charm.

Frontman Maxi Williams said: “We’re beyond ecstatic. We’ve always dreamed of playing Reading and Leeds and now it’s actually happening; we can’t wait to get up on that stage.”

Reading and Leeds Festival is being headlined by Kasabian, Eminem and Muse with other acts including Bastille, Liam Gallagher and Fatboy Slim.

To catch up with all of Alibi’s latest news, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficialAlibi/ or follow @alibihastings on Twitter. The new single Space, Man is available on Spotify or iTunes.