Albert is oldest new member Old Towner aged 92 joins the Winkle Club

Hastings Winkle Club inducted its oldest new member in a special ceremony at the Fisherman’s Museum on Saturday.

Albert Shanks , 92 , took the Club oath and was presented with his winkle and membership card by Winkle Club Chairman, Richard Read. The ceremony was conducted by Vice Chairman, Richard Stevens. Albert, who now lives in Littlehampton, was born and bred in Hastings Old Town and his grandfather Teddy ‘Doctor’ Gallop was a beach-launching fisherman whose boat was RX 16. Albert was accompanied by several members of his family who had travelled from Littlehampton where he now lives, especially for the membership ceremony. Albert’s son ‘Chris’ said: “He really enjoyed himself’ and was so pleased to return to the Old Town for such a prestigious occasion.”