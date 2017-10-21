Academy facilities to be available for use by community

A new partnership will enable local community groups to make use of sports and performing arts facilities on evenings, weekends and during school holidays.

Ark William Parker Academy has joined forces with School Lettings Solutions (SLS) to manage its facilities and provide leisure venues for various activities, such as fitness classes, dance workshops and craft groups.

Ark William Parker's athletics track

SLS partners with schools, academies and colleges to fully manage their facilities at zero cost to the organisations, while linking them with local community groups in need of affordable space.

The academy will play host to activities, such as dance classes and drama workshops.

Groups can hire its facilities – which include a sports hall, theatre, dance studio and a gymnasium – for regular classes or one-off events.

Sabrina Price-Townsend, business manager at Ark William Parker Academy, said: “We’re really excited to be opening up the academy to the wider community. We’re proud of the facilities we offer our students, such as our dance studio and gymnasium, and it makes sense to us that they are available to use during evenings and weekends as well.

“We’ve already got some great partners signed up to use our facilities, and we’re looking forward to getting more on board. This can only be a positive thing for our students and people in the area.”

SLS currently works with more than 150 schools nationwide.

To enquire about the facilities that are on offer, call 01424 554 244 or email arkwilliamparker@schoollettings.org

For more information or to book facilities at Ark William Parker Academy, visit http://arkwilliamparker.schoolbookings.co.uk/.