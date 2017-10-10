Absolutely Fabulous Vintage Fair raises nearly £9k

St Michael’s Hospice hosted their 5th Fabulously Vintage Fair at The Hub, Bodiam, on Saturday September 23, raising an absolutely fabulous £8,731.

More than 1,500 people were welcomed through the gates at The Hub, Bodiam and St Michael’s Hospice Head of Marketing Bruni Llovet says it was a great day. “We were so lucky to have such a fantastic venue to host this year’s Fabulously Vintage Fair and are so grateful to Anna and Nick at The Hub for all their support in putting on the event,” she said.

“This year the Hospice was joined by forty fabulously vintage stalls, entertainment, delicious food and drink, vintage vehicles, Hastings Military Vehicles including a FV432 tank, the Hospice’s wonderful flower bay team, children’s village fete and much more,” she said.

“It was a great opportunity to hold an event in the north of our catchment area and be able to meet so many new people and introduce them to the Hospice.

“We were also very lucky to be supported by many local businesses on the day who advertised in our programme.”

“The Hospice raised a fabulous grand total of £8,731!”

If you would like to get involved in next years event, as a stall holder, vintage vehicle owner or performer, email: fabulouslyvintage@stmichaelshospice.com or visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.org