A259 and A21 in Hastings feature in UK’s most dangerous roads

The A259 and part of the A21 in Hastings have been named as some of the UK’s most dangerous roads, a charity and car insurer have said.

Road crash deaths in the UK must, and can, be moved towards zero, according to a report published by The Road Safety Foundation and Ageas UK.

The A259 from Glyne Gap to just outside Ore has again been named as one of the UK’s most dangerous roads with 31 serious and fatal crashes in the period from 2013 – 2015.

The A21 from junction with the A2100 to the junction with the A259 in Hastings also appears in the list, with 14 serious and fatal crashes over the same period.

Authors of the report, called Cutting the Cost of Dangerous Roads, say that with advanced technology and targeted investment of £200 million per year on the UK’s most persistently dangerous A-roads, fatalities can be reduced.

Both the Road Safety Foundation and Ageas UK have also launched a Road Crash Index www.roadcrashindex.org to help the public give MPs ammunition they need to take action.

The index allows readers to explore by county:

* The level of road safety improvement (or decline) between 2010-12 and 2013-15

* Which counties have improved, and which have fallen

* The financial cost of injury road crashes in each county

* The cost per head of population

* Risk maps of roads in each county

* Any improved or persistently higher risk roads

It also enables readers to tweet or email MPs, whose constituencies contain dangerous roads, to ask them to support the call for new investment that will cut the number of road crash deaths and injuries.