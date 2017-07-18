A year on from tragedy metal band perform Hastings debut with free gig

Industrial metal band Spawn of Psychosis will be making their debut in Hastings with a free entry gig at On The Rocks, Claremont on Friday August, 25.

Spawn of Psychosis is the brain child of front man Chris Dredge (stage name SPAWN) which has been performing as a live band for the past seven years.

St Leonards resident Chris says the band have, to date, released a total of three full length albums.

“The Ministry of Transition album in 2015 was heralded as a break through release,” he said.

“We spent much of our time playing gigs within London at venues such as the Islington O2 and Elektrowerkz and have supported various acts in the Heavy Metal genre as KMFDM, Hanzel und Gretyl, and Mortiis.”

Blending Electronic drums, haunting synths, heavy guitar riffs, groove laden bass lines and visceral punk vocals, Chris says Spawn of Psychosis now find themselves relaunching after a traumatic year, and have set their sights on Hastings.

“In 2016 each member of the band suffered a loss, which halted what would have been a year of gigs and promotion for Ministry of Transition. These events led to the creation of the theme and tracks which make up the ‘Año Diablo’ EPs.”

He added: “Essential, after everything we all went through last year, we wanted to get back out on the road as well as create new music. We decided to work on releasing two six track EPs, as this would allow us to put new music out into the world in a much quicker time frame. We also decided very early on, that these releases would be direct reflections and reactions to what happened to us all in 2016. The first shows the pain we all went through, while the second EP will be a reflection of the positivity which came from going through such terrible tragedies.

“Año Diablo was the perfect title for these EPs as its Spanish for Devil Year.”

The band have just finished the mixing and mastering process of the first of the two EP releases entitled ‘Año Diablo Vol:1. Chris said: “As with ‘Ministry of Transition’ the mixing and mastering was undertaken by Reza Udhin who is most well know for being a member of the highly influential metal band Killing Joke.”

Performing alongside Spawn of Psychosis at the gig on August 25 will be local band Civilised Worm and the Southend based City of Rapture, the night promises to be heavy, energetic, and exciting.

For more information on Spawn of Psychosis and the gig on August 25, visit: www.spawnofpsychosis.com or

www.facebook.com/spawnofpsychosis