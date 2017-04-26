A reason to run and not give up...

Hastings runner, Claire Overfield is celebrating after successfully completing the London Marathon in just over five hours last Sunday (April 23).

Claire took the 26.2 mile challenge in memory of her brother Richard who, aged just 43, took his own life while on holiday in Spain last year. She says running the London Marathon was an incredible experience. “It was a great atmosphere, “ she said. “The crowds of supporters were fantastic. Some of my family came to cheer me on which I am so grateful for as it helped me on the way round too.”

London Marathon runner Clair Overfield (centre) with son Harry, daughter Elize, sister Gemma James and husband Zak. SUS-170426-120704001

Claire, 41, says she loved running every part of the marathon but it was a struggle at mile 21. “My knee started to hurt and my mind was saying give up! I was determined not to though as I’d trained so hard and so many people had sponsored me.

“I had a reason to run and I was not giving up as my brother Richard was in my mind the whole way round.

“I’m so proud of myself for doing this as it’s the furthest I’ve ever run.”

Claire completed the marathon in 5hrs and 6mins. Shortly after crossing the finishing line she was presented with her medal. “Its a medal I’ll treasure,” she said. “It is sentimental for me. At the time I was emotional but couldn’t cry as I was so tired and in pain... I’ve made up for it now though. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Claire’s run has, to date, raised £1,300 and she thanks everyone who sponsored her. “The money will be split between two charities, Heads Together and Out Of The Blue, and towards my brother’s memorial bench which will be placed at the Polegrove, Bexhill where he played football.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.