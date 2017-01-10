A pier without peer

These images are taken from the stunning new book by local author and historian Steve Peake and capture the evolution of one of the town’s best loved landmarks.

It follows the story of the coastal landmark from the drilling of the first pile in December 1869 to it rising from the ashes this year after the devastating fire of 2010.

HP 6 SUS-171001-124710001

On August 5 1872 the new 910 ft long Hastings Pier was declared a ‘peerless-pier’ because of its unique 2,000 seat grand pavilion, the first of its kind and a feature soon widely adopted by piers across the country.

The high point of the pier’s popularity came in the 1930’s, which was a boom-time for Hastings as a seaside resort.

The pier finally closed its gates in 2008 after suffering storm damage and then suffered the catastrophic fire in 2010.

Miraculously it has now entered a new phase in its illustrious history following a campaign backed by local people which saw it re-opening last summer.

HP 5 SUS-171001-124659001

The book, Hastings Pier - The History, is available in hardback and softback versions. The hardback book contains a list of all the pier charity’s shareholders and costs £25. The paperback is £14.99. ISBN 978-0-9935327-2-6.

The books are on sale at the pier, Book Buster, in Queens Road, Aquila House, on the seafront and the Fisherman’s Museum, in the Old Town.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

HP 4 SUS-171001-124648001

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

HP 3 SUS-171001-124635001

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

HP 2 SUS-171001-124624001