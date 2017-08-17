A-LEVEL RESULTS: Sussex Coast College Hastings students’ results success

Students at Sussex Coast College Hastings were ‘thrilled’ and ‘over the moon’ after collecting their A-level results.

Emilia King was delighted to find out that she gained an A*, an A, and a B to get into her first choice university to study creative writing.

She said: “I’m so happy with my grades. I’m actually a little lost for words, but I am so, so happy because I’ll be going to my first choice university, the University of Warwick.

“I’m planning to celebrate and then start preparing for my move up to Warwick.”

Megan Crush will be heading to the University of Sussex next month after gaining two A*s and an A in her three subjects.

She said: “It’s amazing and I’m so pleased. Getting an A* in psychology has just confirmed my love for the subject and I can’t wait to study it at university in September.”

The college said Emilia and Megan’s achievements reflected a fantastic year of A-level results for the college as the A2 students achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 100 per cent pass rates in 21 subjects.

Jim Sharpe, vice-principal, said: “This is a fantastic set of result for our students. I’d like to congratulate them all on their hard work and commitment throughout the year.

“This is the first set of results we have seen since the changes to the A-level programme, with students now following a two-year course, and we are as delighted as our students with their achievements.

“The college is the largest A-level provider in the town and we are committed to a very learner centred approach, allowing students with a diverse range of backgrounds and previous academic experiences to be successful. This is something that should be celebrated.”

Other students who were celebrating included Matt Stevens, who confirmed his place at the University of Hertfordshire.

He said: “I’m thrilled with my A*AB in maths, further maths and economics. I thought they were all really tricky, so I’m so pleased to have done so well.”

Ayisha El-Ayat, who chose to re-sit her A-level exams this year, after narrowly missing out on her first choice university last year, made her hard work and dedication pay off, as she gained the A*AA she needed to study business management at the University of Surrey.

While a number of students are preparing for university, others will be taking slightly different paths after their A-levels.

Some are choosing to find employment and others are choosing to start an apprenticeship.

Lucy Head and Jack Davies will be starting full-time employment this autumn.

Lucy has deferred her place at university until next year, and will remain at the college to become the student president, hoping to offset some of the student debut.

Jack will look for employment in an accountancy firm and start a part-time AAT accounting course.

Alex Whitting and Max Timms will be heading down the apprenticeship route. Alex will be starting a year 3 apprenticeship to become a paramedic.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed studying A-levels and I’m really pleased with my grades, but I’ve decided to try something different and when I found out that I could study an apprenticeship to become a paramedic, I jumped at the chance.”

Max will be joining Southern Electric to become an apprentice in electrical contractor.

He said: “It’s been a great two years but I’ve always been a hands-on type of learner, and the fact that I won’t have the student debt is a huge bonus.”

Courses for September at the college are still available and enrolment will start on August 24.

Visit www.sussexcoast.ac.uk or call 01424 442222 for more details about courses and how to apply.

