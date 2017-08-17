A-LEVEL RESULTS: Academic success at Claremont School

Claremont Senior School celebrated in style as A-Level examination results rolled in this morning (Thursday).

The school says its results improved for a second year, with 33 per cent of all grades at A*/A.

Alex Cornelius achieved A*s in all his subjects

Top-achieving students included Ben Laurense and Alex Cornelius, who both secured places Trinity College Cambridge.

Ben, who is to read maths, gained four A*s and a distinction in the Mathematics Advanced Extension Award (AEA). Meanwhile Alex (pictured), who has been at Claremont since Nursery School, achieved A*s in all his A-Level subjects and is to read law.

Other notable achievements include Jonah Dickie who will read veterinary science at Nottingham and George Klein who has gained a place to read medicine at Exeter. Nicole Edmunds, Izzie Marshall and Thomas Scoble all gained three or more A*/A.

Headmaster Giles Perrin said: "I am so proud of all the students and members of staff involved in these A Level results. It has been a fantastic team effort, only made possible through the hours and hours of study and dedication given by our students combined with the hours of support provided by our staff.

Claremont Senior School students receive their A-Level results

"The academic life of the school goes from strength to strength and we set the highest possible standards and expectations for our students. We have seen the school grow so much over the last six years and every aspect of our programme is strengthening, none more so than the academic life of the school, which has truly become a hallmark of our success."