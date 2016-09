An car show and open day will take place at Corbeau Seats UK later today (Saturday).

The company, which makes race and road seats for motorsport and road cars, will hold the event at Unit 7, Wainwright Close, St Leonards, between noon and 6pm.

There will be a huge car show, to include a show, shine and sound off, Scalextric, bungee run, road safety trailer, speed sled and more.

All welcome to join in the fun.