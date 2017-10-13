A fiery finale for Hastings Week

Hastings Week will come to a fiery finale this weekend as the town hosts its annual bonfire celebrations.

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society (HBBS) says it is expecting its biggest ever procession this Saturday (October 14), followed by a bonfire and firework display to light up the seafront.

HBBS secretary Reg Wood said: “We are expecting our biggest ever procession with up to 50 societies and drumming groups invited.

“With a promising looking forecast, we’re hoping the weather is kinder to us this year and everyone has a fantastic evening.

“The society is run entirely by volunteers who work tirelessly year-round to fundraise and put on the spectacular event. If you see one of our programme sellers or collectors, please show your support for the event to help us to continue in future years and support local charities.”

The torchlit procession will start at the White Rock Hotel at 7.15pm before heading along Robertson Street, Harold Place, Breeds Place, Marine Parade, All Saints Street and High Street. It will then head back to Pelham Beach for the bonfire, effigy and fireworks, which will be lit from 9pm.

The event is always well-attended and the society would like to advise the public that the town centre and Old Town will be crowded and noisy. The very young, elderly and persons of a nervous disposition are advised to keep well back from both the procession and fireworks and it is advisable to leave pets at home.

Road closures will also be in place from 6pm ahead of the procession.

A guy competition will again be held this year.

Those wishing to take part should take their guy for display to the Fire Site at Pelham Pace Car Park, between 10am and 1pm on Saturday. Judging will take place after 1pm, with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Further information is available in the official programme, which is available from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre for a suggested donation of £1 or at http://hbbs.info/.

