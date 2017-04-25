1066 Reptile Rescue Boa and arrow Easter Family Fun Day success

The 1066 Reptile Rescue held an Easter Family Fun day at Downs Farm Community Centre, Ore on April 15.

The event was opened by Reptile Rescue Ambassador Brett McLean. The fun included reptile handling, face painting, raffle, a toy sale, music, Bexhill Wildlife Rescue, reptile shows, arts and crafts, and special appearances from Rex, the 1066 Reptile Rescue Mascot, a display by the Tornado Twirlers and entertainment by Uncle Bumble.

Over 150 people attended the event and raised £231.55 for the Rescue Reptile Organisation. The 1066 Reptile Rescue, take in any unwanted, sick or abandoned reptiles and nurse them back to health; they also to teach reptile care.

The team from 1066 Reptile Rescue are pictured with Brett who is holding a 10ft, 29kg Boa Constrictor called Cleo.