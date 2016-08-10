Update your wardrobe this summer

The stylist at Jacques Vert talks to Charlotte Pearson about the store’s new collection.

Summer is in full swing but if your wardrobe is still in need of an update Jacques Vert may be able to help.

The occasion-wear brand has revamped its current collection targeting it at those aged from 25 to 50 and going up to a size 24.

Its new campaign features three key areas from tailoring to outfits for weddings or heading to the races and a holiday essentials edit.

“The ‘relaxed tailoring’ edit focuses on key versatile separates and essential pieces to invest in now,” explains stylist Sasha Barrie.

“The traditional understanding of occasion dressing is re-imagined for the season with the ‘occasions boutique’ to infuse an avant-garde narrative to the range.

“Whereas holiday dressing is redefined with the ‘holiday essentials’ edit; tropical florals, bold prints and zesty bursts of vibrant shades take on this season’s trends and add an undoubtedly modern-edge to the range.”

Be it for a night out, a new look for the office or a holiday aboard you are sure to find something in the new collection.

