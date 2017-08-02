Property: A Georgian townhouse with sea views

Spending most of her adult life in London Sally Brampton wanted a break from the city and found her perfect getaway in a terrace house in St Leonards-on-Sea.

“She’d always wanted to live by the sea and knew a few people in the area so decided to take the plunge,” her daughter Molly Powell explains.

Situated in the heart of St Leonards-on-Sea the four-bedroom house is located in a terrace of homes in Stanhope Place.

“The area is really up and coming,” reveals Molly.

“When mum first moved down, London Road could be a little dingy but a lot of small businesses have moved into the area in the last few years.

“They are all unique and interesting, the area is now really vibrant and fun.

“We always saw it as a little London away from London.”

Sally moved into the property seven years ago when Molly went to university.

“She loved the sense of open space through the ground floor and the sea views,” Molly says.

“She was always drawn to high ceilings and tended to pick properties that were light and spacious.”

Entering the 19th century Georgian townhouse on the ground floor you can see what was so appealing.

From the hallway you first find yourself in the large lounge with double doors into the kitchen/diner and then out onto the sun room.

The bedrooms are split over two floors, on the first is the master bedroom, a guest bedroom and bathroom as well as access to a sun terrace.

The second floor has a further two bedrooms and a sun deck, which along with the terrace below were a favourite of Molly and her mother’s.

“We love the two balconies that overlook the sea,” she smiles.

“The top terrace is perfect for sunbathing in the summer, or just a nice place to sit with a cup of tea and a book while you look out and watch the sea.”

But that is not all as the property also has a basement level which has a store, and a further two rooms currently being used as a study and playroom with a garden room leading out onto a paved garden.

“There is a gallons of space as there are four bedrooms,” enthuses Molly.

“I think it would definitely be suited to a couple of family. It is slightly too big I think for one person.

“But the walkthrough living and dining room that takes up the whole ground floor and the basement means that there’s lots of room for a party if you’re that way inclined.”

Upon moving in Molly says that her mother redecorated choosing an elegant, classic and comfortable decor.

“My mother always loved to decorate houses and would put a lot of work in,” she recalls.

“She always managed to make a home feel like a home without neglecting to make it beautiful aswell, everything was carefully hand-selected and she looked for a balance of the vintage and the modern.

“She liked neutral colours with a few standout pieces that would really shine against them.”

Molly explains how her favourite room is her mother’s bedroom, partly because she ‘decorated it so beautifully in a way that is both homey and sleek’ and because it is filled with light in the mornings and overlooks the communal gardens opposite the house.

It is clear that the home holds many happy memories for Molly.

“I used to love curling up on the sofa with my mum and watching a bit of television in the evenings,” she smiles.

“On one of my mum’s birthdays she threw a party for all her friends and filled the house with music.

“I also used to love watching her potter in the garden.”

Sally passed away a year ago and it is obviously with a heavy heart that Molly has decided to sell the property.

“I work in London and haven’t the time to come down to St Leonard’s as often as the house deserves,” she says.

“I’d much rather it went to a family who could fill it with life again.”

The terraced house for sale in Stanhope Place, St Leonards-On-Sea, is on the market with offers in region of £595,000 with M&W Sales and Lettings, 6-8 London Road, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, 01424 420073, www.mandwsalesandlettings.co.uk