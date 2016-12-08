Living the High Life - Looking back at The Eversfield Hotel

This week, in his nostalgia series, Ion Castro looks at The Eversfield Hotel

We have seen that Eversfield Place joins Hastings to St.Leonards extending from Hastings Pier westward to Warrior Square and this fine terrace of mixed architecture was lucky enough to escape the ravages of the air raids of the second war so that unsympathetic infill, a feature of post-war rebuilding, has been avoided and images 150 years apart show little outward change of appearance but what had actually happened, over a century ago, and in response to the rising numbers of visitors to the coast, was that almost every building had become a boarding house, lodging house or hotel to cater for the complete spectrum of visitors.

In fact some adjacent buildings had amalgamated to form larger accommodation units and one of the largest of these was the Eversfield Hotel formed in the mid 1880’s from an existing landmark building, number 21 and then incorporated the three houses to the west of it, 18, 19 and 20 to form a high class Hotel.

Another large, quality, hotel in Eversfield place also dates from around this time was The Alexandra, named after the then Princess of Wales who had also opened Alexandra Park in 1882 and had it named in her honour. On the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, as consort of King Edward VII she became Queen Alexandra, great-grandmother to the present Queen.

The six inch OS map for 1897 shows the size of the Eversfield and Alexandra Hotels

The horizontal arrangements covering many of the windows are sunblinds that appear peculiar to the Eversfield Hotel, The railings with their acanthus-based ornamentation are a pattern still seen around the borough today and are here separating the promenade from the roadway.

A printed postcard issued by the hotel and the horizontal blinds are no longer in evidence

A 10 share from a capital issue of 40,000 dated 11th March 1885 suggesting that the hotel opened shortly after this date. Note on the back tells us that this share was transferred to Henry James Deacon on 19th November 1887

This somewhat foxed image of the Eversfield Hotel is stamped on the back Joshua Smith Photographer Hastings, 1896 and features the hotels horizontal sunlinds