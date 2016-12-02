Modern, detached house

This highly sought after location is within reach of the nearby picturesque Linton Gardens and of Hastings town centre with its comprehensive range of shopping, sporting, recreational facilities and mainline railway station.

The property enjoys generous accommodation arranged over two floors with 23’ lounge plus dining room, modern kitchen, modern bathroom and WC, downstairs cloakroom and WC, views enjoyed to the front over rooftops to the sea, off road parking for multiple vehicles plus garage and beautifully landscaped gardens to the rear.

Price is .£279,950.

This property must be viewed to be appreciated. Call PCM on 01424 839111 to book your immediate viewing to avoid disappointment.