Huts and chalets available to rent

Hastings Borough Council has new beach huts and chalets available for renting in five locations in the town.

Cllr Kim Forward said: “I am delighted that we can extend this popular amenity to more residents this year. We know that residents and visitors love our beach huts, with a waiting list for the most popular sites, so we are delighted to be able to provide even more.

“We are providing over 30 chalets in total, at Glyne Gap, Bulverhythe, West St Leonards, and White Rock, with annual prices ranging from £1,200 to £1,500 per annum.

If there is more applicants than huts, there will be a lottery. Application for lottery draw opens on Friday, September 1 and closes on Friday, September 15 at noon.

Anyone interested in a chalet site should email their name, address, telephone number, mentioning which site(s) they are interested in with a contact email address to Chalets@hastings.gov.uk no later than 12 noon on September 15, 2017. People may enter for all the new sites, or just one or two. Runners up will go on a waiting list of sites for which they applied. Only one site can be allocated per person/household.

Fees and charges for 2018 are reviewed in the autumn.