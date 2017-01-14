Father and daughter make history at Senlac Rotary...

History has been made at the Rotary Club of Senlac Dental with the first father and daughter membership since the club began in 1885.

Marcia Bryant, a dental receptionist in St Leonards on Sea, was inducted into the Rotary Club of Senlac on January 4. She joins her father, Pat Connor, in the club, making them the first father/daughter members since the club was chartered in 1985.

Born in Pembury and educated at Helenswood School, Hastings. Marcia is married to David and has two children, Alex, 22, and Hannah, 18. Prior to starting work at the Battle Road Dental Practice, Marcia was a fruiterer and greengrocer running ‘The Frutique’ with her husband in Hastings and Bexhill.

Marcia says, along with her family she has been involved with numerous charities in the past. “I’ve had a long involvement with Rotary through my father,” she said. “I’ve been to Kenya as a Yellowman four times, involved with the car show and the jazz picnics and now my family commitments are getting less I have time to do more.

“I did wonder whether one member of the family in the club wasn’t enough but I was persuaded otherwise and I can keep an eye on my father! I am looking forward to the camaraderie of Senlac Rotary, working with others and trying to help those people who aren’t as fortunate as I am.”

Rotarian Stuart Earl who proposed Marcia for membership said: “I have known Marcia for a number of years. I know her dedication to helping others and I am so pleased that she has agreed to become a Rotarian.”

