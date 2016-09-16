PCM Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale an opportunity to secure this five/six bedroom detached modern executive style home situated in a gated development in Sandrock Park, Hastings.

This is towards the outskirts of the town within reach of local schools and bus routes to Hastings town centre with its comprehensive range of shopping, sporting, recreational facilities and mainline railway station.

The property offers superbly spacious accommodation arranged over two floors with benefits including gas central heating, double glazing, 21ft lounge, 14ft double glazed conservatory, good sized kitchen with integrated appliances open plan with archway to dining room, ground floor study/bedroom six, ground floor shower room and wc, en suite dressing room and shower room to master bedroom suite, off road parking plus detached double garage with electric up and over door and landscaped gardens to the rear enjoying a good deal of seclusion. The only way to truly appreciate this stunning family home is to arrange an immediate viewing via the owners agents on 01424 839111. Price £560,000 Book now to avoid disappointment.