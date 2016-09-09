Delightful Georgian home

Freeman Forman are delighted to have acquired this rarely available Georgian property.

Osborn House, in High Street, Bexhill, the last abode of Desmond Llewellyn ‘Q’ from 007, has many fine details of this picturesque era.

This truly is a quality home with intricate details that unravel as you meander through the capacious rooms, a handsome stairwell which continues through the house linking the three levels.

The moment you enter into the welcoming and vast reception area leading through to a social kitchen with the lovely Aga, formal dining room looking out onto the private walled rear garden, certainly a bonus to find in the middle of the Old Town, the homely front living room and then five further bedrooms, this home has the perfect blend of modern living yet holding onto tradition.

Guide price is £600,000 to £625,000.

• To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Freeman Forman on 01424 773888.