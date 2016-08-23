An individual house

This property for sale is a highly individual detached house of considerable character, believed to have been built in 1914.

It is situated in Collington Rise, Bexhill, considered a highly favoured residential road. Of brick construction, with stucco rendered elevations, under a tiled roof, it features original fireplaces to the three reception rooms as well as three of the bedrooms,

There are beamed ceilings and fine herringbone-pattern oak strip floors to the main ground floor rooms. Gas fired central heating is installed and there are sealed unit double glazed windows.

Price is £​585,000. Call Abbott and Abbott on 01424 212233.