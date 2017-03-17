A spacious family home

Located within its own half an acre plot is this five bedroom detached chalet style residence, situated down Beauharrow Road, a private road just off Battle Road in St Leonards.

This location is close to The Ridge, Conquest Hospital, local bus routes, amenities in Silverhill as well as access to Battle with its mainline railway station connecting to London.

The property provides versatile accommodation currently arranged as a three bedroom house with a two bedroom annexe.

The accommodation includes an entrance vestibule, an entrance hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a further kitchen, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft space.

Outside there is a front garden, a double width driveway providing parking for several vehicles, a detached garage, a landscaped rear garden and a 900 square foot outbuilding/gym.

Price is £399,950 , and viewing is considered essential to appreciate this spacious family home.

Call Just Property on 01424 444100.